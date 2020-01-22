HSCDSB Statement on Report Cards

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association are currently participating in an administrative job action that prevents them from entering comments on report cards; however, our board’s teachers will be providing marks and learning skills levels on students’ report cards and students will be receiving them as scheduled.

For classes where marks are not usually entered (e.g., full-day kindergarten, specialized classes), a one-sentence comment in each area will be entered.

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is committed to providing parents with information on their child’s achievement and teachers are available to answer questions parents may have about their child’s progress.