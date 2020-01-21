Minister of Education on OECTA One-Day Strike

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) one-day province-wide strike:

“We fully recognize the negative impacts teacher union escalation is having on families. It is why we are calling on these union leaders to end these strikes, given the adverse effects on students and financial hardship on parents. While this union-led escalation happens far too often, we are committed to negotiating deals that keep students in class, while providing financial support for families for child care needs.”