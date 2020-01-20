January 21st – One-Day full withdrawal of services

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) will be holding a one-day full withdrawal of all services for the following school boards: Rainy River District School Board, Near North District School Board, Grand Erie District School Board, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, Toronto District School Board, Simcoe County District School Board, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, Trillium Lakelands District School Board, and Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board. For Wawa – the Algoma District School Board (MHS) is not affected.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has announced that all members will be holding a one-day full withdrawal of services, meaning that teachers in publicly funded Catholic district school boards across Ontario will not be reporting to work or performing any of their duties. The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) will close its schools to students on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Along with schools being closed to students, all transportation to school will be cancelled. However, all HSCDSB schools and board facilities will remain open for all non-striking employees. All employees reporting to work are asked to respect picket lines and the protocols associated with them. Wawa – St. Joseph French Immersion School will be closed.

The Ministry of Education is providing financial support to parents to assist with costs they will be incurring on account of a labour disruption. Click on this link for that form.