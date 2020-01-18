Saturday Morning News – January 18

Weather – Snow at times heavy. Local blowing snow this morning. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northeast 20 this afternoon. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 19.

Tonight – Periods of light snow ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Snowfall warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville – Agawa – Lake Superior Park – Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay – Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake – Gogama – Foleyet with up to 15 cm of snow expected today.

Snow is expected to begin early this morning and then quickly become heavy today as a strong low pressure system approaches. Total snowfall accumulations near 15 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers to flurries tonight.

Southeasterly winds this morning and then northerly winds tonight gusting up to 50 km/h will also create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibilities at times.

Winter storm warning in effect for: Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island with significant snowfall and blowing snow today.

Snow is expected to begin early this morning as a low pressure system approaches. Snow will then become heavy at times this morning into this afternoon. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are expected by the time the snow tapers to flurries early Sunday morning.

Easterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will cause widespread blowing snow today making travel difficult across the area.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.