Mixed Curling Standings – January 17

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 8 9
McCOY, Joe 2 7 9
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 5 8
HALL, Dave 4 4 9
HOFFMANN, Jim 4 4 8
BUCKELL, Chris 6 3 9
LESCHISHIN, Mark 6 3 9
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 9

Games – Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye

Klockars

 Terris McCoy Hall
Hoffmann Leschishin Turmelle Buckell

 

 

