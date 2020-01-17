Breaking News

Catch the Ace Week #1 Winner

Post Views: 339

Paul Bernath accepts his winnings for Week 1’s draw.

 

The first draw of the LDHC Foundation’s Catch the Ace raffle has been made and the lucky winner of $424 is Paul Bernath. Congratulations! Envelope #22 was opened for Paul and revealed the Jack of Diamonds.

The Ace of Spades is still hiding and the Jackpot currently sits at $636.00 and growing each week! Make sure to get your tickets for week #2 today! Tickets are available until Tuesdays at 12 PM and draws happen live on @LDHCFoundation Facebook page Wednesdays at 11 AM!

A special thank you to Circle K Wawa and PetroCan Wawa for selling tickets on behalf of the Foundation and thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to support the Foundation’s current campaign for a washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Devices Reprocessing Department.

For more information please visit www.ldhc.com/Foundation, contact us at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

LDHC Foundation

LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
LDHC Foundation

Latest posts by LDHC Foundation (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*