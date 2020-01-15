Between the Covers – January 15

The New Book Shelf is featuring: “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci, “Criss Cross” by James Patterson and “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane.

Staff Picks for the month of January are: “The Au Pair” by Emma Rous, “The Affair” by Lee Child, “The City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert and this week’s feature is “I Invited Her In” by Adele Parks. (from book jacket)

‘I invited her in… and she took everything.’

When Mel hears from a long-lost friend in need of help, she doesn’t hesitate to invite her to stay. Mel and Abi were best friends back in the day, sharing the highs and lows of student life, until Mel’s unplanned pregnancy made her drop out of her studies.

Now, seventeen years later, Mel and Abi’s lives couldn’t be more different. Mel is happily married, having raised her son on her own before meeting her husband, Ben. Now they share gorgeous girls and have a chaotic but happy family home, with three children.

Abi, meanwhile, followed her lover to LA for a glamorous life of parties, celebrity and indulgence. Everything was perfect, until she discovered her partner had been cheating on her. Seventeen years wasted, and nothing to show for it. So what Abi needs now is a true friend to lean on, to share her grief over a glass of wine, and to have some time to heal. And what better place than Mel’s house, with her lovely kids, and supportive husband…

The After School Program began yesterday, Tuesday, January 14th, 2020! All new members must fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

PUZZLES: If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

The Winner of our Christmas Colouring Contest was Zachary! Congratulations and thank you to all who participated!

The winner of our Program Participation Draw was James! Thank you to all the children who participated in our programs throughout the month of December. We hope to see you all back next week!

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at the Wawa Public Library starting at 5:30 pm. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.