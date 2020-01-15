Between the Covers – January 15

The New Book Shelf is featuring: “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci, “Criss Cross” by James Patterson and “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane.
Staff Picks for the month of January are: “The Au Pair” by Emma Rous, “The Affair” by Lee Child, “The City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert and this week’s feature is “I Invited Her In” by Adele Parks. (from book jacket)
‘I invited her in… and she took everything.’
When Mel hears from a long-lost friend in need of help, she doesn’t hesitate to invite her to stay. Mel and Abi were best friends back in the day, sharing the highs and lows of student life, until Mel’s unplanned pregnancy made her drop out of her studies.
Now, seventeen years later, Mel and Abi’s lives couldn’t be more different. Mel is happily married, having raised her son on her own before meeting her husband, Ben. Now they share gorgeous girls and have a chaotic but happy family home, with three children.
Abi, meanwhile, followed her lover to LA for a glamorous life of parties, celebrity and indulgence. Everything was perfect, until she discovered her partner had been cheating on her. Seventeen years wasted, and nothing to show for it. So what Abi needs now is a true friend to lean on, to share her grief over a glass of wine, and to have some time to heal. And what better place than Mel’s house, with her lovely kids, and supportive husband…
The After School Program began yesterday, Tuesday, January 14th, 2020! All new members must fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.
PUZZLES: If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.
The Winner of our Christmas Colouring Contest was Zachary! Congratulations and thank you to all who participated!
The winner of our Program Participation Draw was James! Thank you to all the children who participated in our programs throughout the month of December. We hope to see you all back next week!
The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at the Wawa Public Library starting at 5:30 pm. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
Wawa Public Library
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use.The Wawa Public Library also recycles your batteries and ink cartridges!
WPL has a Drop Box for returns when the library is closed. Please remember the drop box is for library materials only.
Online - WPL (wawa.olsn.ca), Wawa History page ( www.wawahistory.wawa.cc). The WPL also has a Facebook Page and one for the Summer Program, posting daily to keep you updated.Be sure to check out our E-Resources page.
Free WiFi is available at the library with 4 public computers and 3 iPads. Contact Zoe for computer, tablet and cell phone help.
LIBRARY HOURS are Monday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:00 am –7:00 pm, Friday 11:00 am-5:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Please note that effective July 1st the Wawa Public Library will be closed on Mondays.
TELEPHONE – 705-856-2244 ext. 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the librarian’s office, or email at [email protected]
LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year.
