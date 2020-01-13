What Happened at Council – January 8

Council held two meetings last night (January 7, 2020). The first was a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting and the second a regular Council Meeting. Regrets were given from Councillor Reece.

During the Corporate Planning meeting, Charlie Todesco made a presentation on the Predator Control efforts. Mr.Todesco thanked Council for extending the agreement to provide predator control to the municipality. This winter a coyote have been removed from the Wawa Golf Course and two wolves, one a 95 pound wolf was removed from within the Municipal boundaries. He noted that last year’s snow removal operations hindered the safe hunting in that area, and that there have been no negative comments heard regarding the group’s efforts.

The group is looking at changing from predator control at the snow dump to the Wawa Creek area. A number of complaints have been received about coyotes using that area (Wawa Lake to the Trailer Park) – and with consultation from the Municipality, the predator control may change to focus on that area for the next season.

Council has approved a $500 donation towards the Northern Ontario School of Medicine’s CampMed. CampMed hosts students from Grades 10 & 11 in camps held in Sudbury and Thunder Bay. These camps encourage students to come and learn more about health care career opportunities in the North. This donation may support a student from our community with accommodation and/or travel costs. To date, there have been no attendees from Wawa.

A Ecole Saint-Joseph Parent and Catholic School Council submitted a request for Sidewalk Snow Removal on Churchill Avenue. Mayor Rody did state that Infrastructure Staff have widened the street from the school to Mission Road. Councillor Hatfield noted that there was no one from the school present for this discussion. Mayor Rody stated that residents removing snow from their properties often lands on the boulevard. An expensive solution would be to clear the sidewalks for the entire community by purchasing another trackless machine, as is done in Marathon.

The EDC was given verbal consent at the meeting to co-locate Anishnabek Employment & Training Services in their offices.

During the Council Meeting that was held immediately after the Corporate Planning Meeting had a number of items on the Consent Agenda which was accepted without discussion: