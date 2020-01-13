Wawa Baptist’s Invitation to the Community

Do you like to play card or board games? You are invited to come out to our Card and Board Games Night on the second Thursday of the month. Games run from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre at 63 Broadway (unless otherwise notified). So, come out and play. Bring your favourite game and invite a friend.

Children of Wawa are invited to come to a movie matinee on the second Saturday of the month. The movie runs from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre at 63 Broadway (unless otherwise notified). Both the movie and the refreshments (drink and popcorn) are free. So, come and enjoy the children’s matinee.

Likewise, teens and adults of Wawa are invited to come to an evening movie on the second Saturday of the month. The movie runs from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre at 63 Broadway (unless otherwise notified). Again, both the movie and the refreshments (drink and popcorn) are free. Come and enjoy the movie. Flyers posted around town will specify which movies are playing.

Men of Wawa are invited to come out for breakfast on the first Saturday of the month. Breakfast is served from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre at 63 Broadway (unless otherwise notified).

Wawa Baptist wishes to offer these various entertainments to Wawa. If you have any questions concerning any of these events, contact Pastor Mike Paquette by phone at 705-852-0903 or email [email protected]