2020 Big Wish Lottery Winners!

The 2020 Big Wish Lottery (License No. 11332) winners were drawn Jan. 11, 2020 at 5 p.m. in the Station Mall Centre Court.

$100,000 cash winner:

Ticket #03839 – Kyle Brazao

$2,000 cash winners:

Ticket #04094 – F. Bock

Ticket #02197 – Kathren Maahs

Ticket #00090 – Anthony Valade

Ticket #08564 – Carol Macintosh

Ticket #09810 – Shain & Franca Vetor

Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you to everyone who supported this year’s Big Wish Lottery Draw – including the dozens of volunteers and businesses that sold tickets, this event would not be possible without them. Proceeds from this year’s Big Wish Lottery will be directed toward diagnostic equipment for Group Health Centre.

Group Health Centre does not receive government funding for medical equipment and some programs and services. Fundraising efforts (like the Big Wish Lottery) and support from the community make it possible for Group Health Centre to purchase the latest medical equipment, and provide the best possible care to each one of the 80,000+ patients they serve.