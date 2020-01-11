Travelling east Today? Weather warnings abound…

A winter storm watch is in effect for Sault Ste. Marie to St. Joseph Island for today and tonight. Snow, heavy at times continues today and tonight with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm possible in many areas. Strong northeast winds are expected to gust to 60 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow with frequent very low to nil visibility in blowing snow especially in exposed areas.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada warns that snow or ice pellets are expected today and Sunday from Montreal River Harbour to Searchmont. Amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Sunday afternoon. Northerly winds gusting to 60 km/h will also lead to blowing snow resulting in reduced visibilities.

If you are headed further east, please check Public Weather Alerts – Ontario North for more information.