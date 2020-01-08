Wednesday Morning News – January 8

Weather -A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then periods of snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28 with temperature rising to minus 11 by morning. Wind chill minus 33 this evening. Risk of frostbite.

Special Weather Statement – Significant snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow associated with an approaching low pressure system is expected to begin overnight or early Thursday and continue into Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected with the heaviest amounts falling Thursday during the day.

There remains some uncertainty with the exact track of this low pressure system and the associated snowfall amounts. Snowfall warnings may be required as the event draws closer.

News Tidbits – Last night’s Lotto Max draw for $70 million was won. A single winning ticket for the draw was sold in Brampton. This will be the biggest lottery prize ever awarded in Canadian history.

Algoma Power is holding an electrical service interruption for all customers in Heyden, Searchmont, Havilland Shores, Four Seasons, Bluewater and Goulais today, January 8th between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.This interruption is required for necessary repairs in the Goulais Sub.