Statement from Andrea Horwath on mourning plane crash victims

Today is a devastating day for those receiving news that a loved one was among the passengers killed on Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752. Our hearts are with all those now grieving.

We know now that there were Ontarians among the 63 Canadian victims. I know the people of this province will come together to offer comfort and support to those that lost a loved one or friend, and I hope that the families and friends of the victims are able to find some solace in that outpouring of love.

On behalf of the Official Opposition, I offer deep and heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost a member of their family or their community. Ontario will grieve them together, and remember them together.