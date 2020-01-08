Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates 75th Anniversary of V-E Day on 2020 Proof Silver Dollar

Seventy-five years after Canadian soldiers and their allies liberated Western Europe in the closing months of the Second World War, the Royal Canadian Mint is dedicating its annual Proof Silver Dollar to their memory. This exceptional collectible features the artwork of accomplished coin designer Pandora Young, who has vividly illustrated the outpouring of emotion of civilians cheering the victorious troops. In tribute to each military branch, the distinct silhouettes of a sailor, soldier and airman stand out in a mirror-like finish before a thankful crowd. A large “V” for victory at the centre of the coin and a 1945-2020 double date complete the design. This same illustration appears in the 2020 Fine Silver Proof Set, which features selective gold plating on the “V” and the rim of the Proof Silver Dollar. That special coin accompanies 99.99% pure silver versions of Canada’s 2020 circulation coins. These memorable keepsakes, and many others offered in the first product launch of 2020, are available as of today.