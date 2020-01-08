Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates 75th Anniversary of V-E Day on 2020 Proof Silver Dollar

Seventy-five years after Canadian soldiers and their allies liberated Western Europe in the closing months of the Second World War, the Royal Canadian Mint is dedicating its annual Proof Silver Dollar to their memory. This exceptional collectible features the artwork of accomplished coin designer Pandora Young, who has vividly illustrated the outpouring of emotion of civilians cheering the victorious troops. In tribute to each military branch, the distinct silhouettes of a sailor, soldier and airman stand out in a mirror-like finish before a thankful crowd. A large “V” for victory at the centre of the coin and a 1945-2020 double date complete the design. This same illustration appears in the 2020 Fine Silver Proof Set, which features selective gold plating on the “V” and the rim of the Proof Silver Dollar. That special coin accompanies 99.99% pure silver versions of Canada’s 2020 circulation coins. These memorable keepsakes, and many others offered in the first product launch of 2020, are available as of today.
The airman’s silhouette from the 2020 Proof Silver Dollar transforms into an exquisitely detailed engraving on the 2020 $100 14-Karat Gold Coin – 75th Anniversary of V-E Day. The reverse design by Guelph, Ontario artist Laurie McGaw is a V-E Day salute to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). Against a “V” for Victory backdrop, a wing commander is flanked by a pilot on his right and a waving member of the RCAF Women’s Division on his left. The pilot flashes a victory sign and the commander raises his hand to salute as a Spitfire fighter plane flies overhead.
