Algoma Power Outage North of the Soo & Warming Centre’s

Equipment failure early this morning caused an outage north of Sault Ste. Marie affecting over 3,000 Algoma Power customers. Algoma Power continues to work with Hydro One on restoration plans. Multiple work groups and provincial authorities have been engaged to resolve the equipment issues. Our priority is to get the power restored. Algoma Power anticipates power will be restored to all residential, seasonal, and small business customers later this evening.

Two warming centres are available:

Goulais Fire Hall

240 Old Highway 17 Rd

Goulais River, Ontario

Red Cross will be available

Open until 11 this evening Searchmont Community Centre

734 Hwy 552

Searchmont, Ontario

Red Cross will be available

Open until 10 this evening

The Goulais Annex will be one open at 6pm for anyone in need. The centre is located at 2811 mission rd. and will be available and open to all until power is restored in the area. There will be snacks and charging stations for devices. Please bring blankets, pillows, games and anything that will help make you more comfortable. Rides are available from Stan McCoy to and from the centre please call for a ride (705) 992-3440. No pets allowed due to allergies, please make sure your animals are watered and fed before leaving. The Red Cross will be on hand to do assessments for anyone requiring alternative lodging. For emergencies please contact our police services 1-888-310-1122