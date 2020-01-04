OSSTF to hold One Day Strike Wednesday, January 8

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has announced that it will hold the one-day strike across 10 different school boards on Jan. 8. In the Wawa-news reading area (Algoma District) the following boards will be on strike:

Algoma District School Board, and

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board.

OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district du Grand Nord de l’Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

École publique Écho-des-Rapides (Sault Ste-Marie)

École publique l’Escalade (Wawa)

École publique d’Elliot Lake (Elliot Lake)

École secondaire Villa Française des Jeunes (Elliot Lake)

École secondaire d’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville)

École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge)

École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon)

OSSTF members employed by the the Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

École Saint-Joseph (Blind River)

École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau)

École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville)

École Georges Vanier (Elliot Lake)

École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)

École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

École Sainte-Anne (Spanish)

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River)

École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau)

École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

In a media release, OSSTF/FEESO President Harvey Bischof explained “After more than eight months of negotiations, the Minister of Education is still committed to the Doug Ford agenda of larger class sizes, mandatory e-learning, and the ongoing erosion of crucial supports and services our most vulnerable students rely on for an equitable chance to succeed. Our job action next Wednesday will affect some school boards for one day, but the Ford government’s policies, if we are not able to reverse them, will continue to create chaos in the education system for years to come. Ontario students deserve better, and that is exactly what we’re fighting for.”

He concluded “As a new year begins, we hope the Ford government and the Minister of Education will finally be prepared to do the right thing and negotiate a deal that is good for students, good for teachers and education workers, and good for the future economy of Ontario.”.