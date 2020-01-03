Friday Morning News – January 3

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to minus 8 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 13.

News Tidbits – The Municipality has posted the winners of the Christmas Decoration Contest. Timeless Christmas: 8 Darwin Street, 118 Superior Avenue. Winter Wonderland: 39 Birch Street, 114 Churchill Avenue. Wawa Christmas Vacation: 22 Maple Street, 317 Hardy Avenue, and 110 Churchill Avenue.