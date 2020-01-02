SE OPP Wawa – Lay Charges in Report of Sexual Assault

On December 30, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a sexual assault in Wawa, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 52 year old person, from Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Sexual Exploitation, contrary to section 153(1)(a) of the CC,

Sexual Exploitation, contrary to section 153(1)(b) of the CC,

Criminal Harassment – repeatedly communicate, contrary to section 264(2)(b) of the CC,

Criminal Harassment – threatening conduct, contrary to section 264(2)(d) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing. The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims in abused relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website at: www.victimservicesalgoma.ca.