Friday’s LOTTO MAX is $70 Million!

For the first LOTTO MAX draw of the new year, LOTTO MAX has soared to new, uncharted heights! The LOTTO MAX draw on Friday, January 3 will offer a record-breaking $70 million jackpot (estimated) plus 10 additional and separate MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each (estimated).

“This Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is the biggest-ever offered in Canada!” says Randy Weyersberg, OLG Vice President of Brand & Marketing. “With a $70 million jackpot up for grabs, LOTTO MAX players can really dream BIG!”

Canadian jackpots – by the numbers:

To date, the largest jackpot ever won in Canada was worth $65 million. A $65 million jackpot has been won two times in Canadian history – by a LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Quebec in June 2019 and by a LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Western Canada in October 2019.

The LOTTO MAX jackpot has been won 127 times since LOTTO MAX launched. Sixty-four of those jackpots were valued at $50 million or more.

There were 16 LOTTO MAX jackpot wins in 2019.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $5 billion, including 66 jackpot wins and 564 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.

LOTTO MAX draws are twice a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays. For each $5 play, players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty. Players must match all seven numbers, in any one set, to win the jackpot or the MAXMILLIONS prizes.

Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 for the draw that evening.