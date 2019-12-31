Tuesday Morning News – December 31

Weather – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 19.
News Tidbits – The winners of the Hawk Junction Christmas Light Contest is 1st – Darlee Hannuksula, 2nd – Christine & Peter Stoycheff, and 3rd Nikki and Matt Lanktree and children.
Have a safe and Happy New Year’s Eve!
