Special Weather Statements Continue

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Snow, ice pellets and risk of freezing rain expected.

A significant mix of wintry precipitation is expected over much of Northern Ontario today into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain. Total snow and ice pellet amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible by Monday evening.

Additionally, strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate this morning.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Significant snowfall today and Monday.

Snow is expected to begin late this morning and quickly intensify this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected today.

The snow should become light tonight however it is expected to reintensify again Monday morning. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times Monday morning. Additional amounts up to 10 cm are possible on Monday.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate late this morning.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Ice storm possible today and continuing into Monday.

Freezing rain is expected to develop this morning. The freezing rain may taper off briefly tonight but will redevelop early Monday and continue through the day. The freezing rain will transition to snow Monday afternoon.

Ice accretion or build-up of 10 to 15 mm is possible and widespread power outages are likely. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate this afternoon and remain poor into Monday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.