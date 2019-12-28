Saturday Morning News – December 28

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

A Special Weather Statement is still in effect regarding a major winter storm that is expected hit Sunday and continue into Monday.

An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Some areas may see rain as well.

Significant ice accumulation may be possible and widespread power outages are expected where freezing rain is the primary form of precipitation.

Additionally, strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning.

News Tidbits – Tonight is the first lighting of the ice candles at Woodland Cemetery tonight at 4 p.m. The ice candles will be lit and there will be hot chocolate.

The CP Holiday Train has wrapped up its journey visiting 270 communities across Canada and the U.S. This year it raised $1.49 million and 238,393 pounds of food.