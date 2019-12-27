Major Winter Storm expected Sunday

5:20 AM EST Friday 27 December 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large swath of Northern Ontario. A major winter storm is expected for Sunday into Monday. An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Some areas may see rain as well. Significant ice accumulation may be possible and widespread power outages are expected where freezing rain is the primary type of precipitation.
Additionally strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.
Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning.
