Friday Morning News – December 27

Weather – Flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to minus 2 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 8 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8.
News Tidbits – A congratulations to Fern Labelle. He is retiring as Chief Superintendent and North East Regional Commander of the Ontario Provincial Police with the Member Order of Merit. The former Wawa officer was awarded the Member Order of Merit on October 31st at Rideau Hall.
