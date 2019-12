Today is the 31st Annual John Haight Hockey Tournament. Games begin at 9 a.m. with the Old Timers facing off against the other Old Timers. Come out and enjoy some hockey today.

9:00 Old Timers vs Old Timers 10:00 Ladies vs Ladies 11:00 Morden vs Case 12:00 Carruthers vs Jean 1:00 Old Timers vs Old Timers 2:00 Ladies vs Ladies 3:00 Case vs Jean 4:00 Carruthers vs Morden