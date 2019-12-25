Statement by the Prime Minister on Christmas

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Christmas:

“Merry Christmas, Canada!

“Today, our family joins Christians across the country and around the world to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“Whether you are sharing a meal with friends, keeping the kids entertained in the snow, or spending time gathered around the Christmas tree, this season is full of joy, light, and love.

“No matter how you celebrate, our greatest holiday traditions are the ones of giving and giving back. Rain, shine, or snow, as Canadians, we take care of each other. From helping a neighbour shovel their driveway to serving a hot meal to someone in need, lending a hand is what brings us closer to the people around us.

“At this time of year, we are especially thinking of our brave Canadian Armed Forces members serving here in Canadaand overseas. Thank you for everything that you do to keep us safe and defend the values we hold dear.

“Today, and every day, let us reflect on how we can live the Christmas message of peace and compassion as we come together and keep moving forward in the new year.

“From our family to yours, Hadrien, Ella-Grace, Xavier, Sophie, and I wish you a merry Christmas and all the best in 2020.”