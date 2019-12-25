Merry Christmas from the Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

On behalf of Ontario’s New Democrats, I want to wish everyone a warm, joy-filled and peaceful Christmas.

May the holiday bring an opportunity to step out of your usual routine, and enjoy quality time with family, friends and loved ones. I hope you have a chance to reflect on the past year with gratitude for the people you love and the communities you belong to. I hope you get to enjoy the most beloved of your family traditions, and start some new ones, too. And I hope you can look ahead to 2020 with hope and optimism.

The Christmas season can be an especially difficult time for those in our communities who are struggling or isolated. I hope Ontarians will once again allow our generosity and kindness towards each other to shine through by supporting food banks and shelters as they work to meet the ever-growing needs of Ontarians who are less fortunate.

Joyeuses fêtes, Merry Christmas and have a very happy holiday season.