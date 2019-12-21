Algoma Steel hangs Algoma Steel Star with Steel Speed Crane Rentals

In honour of the season, Algoma Steel Inc. is pleased to announce they have partnered with Steel Speed Crane Rentals Inc. to erect the Christmas star. Crafted back in the 1980s by members of Algoma’s Central Trades group, the Algoma Steel star has bestowed goodwill and best wishes to the residents of Sault Ste. Marie for decades. Measuring 29 feet across, the steel-framed star is wired with lights and will be hoisted high in the sky today (December 20th)).

In 2018 after a several year hiatus, Algoma Steel resurrected the star tradition after emerging from CCAA as a new entity. This year Algoma Steel has partnered with local supplier, Steel Speed Crane Rentals, who have provided their 165 ton crane with its 197 foot boom to hoist the star.

Look for the star in the sky this evening. The Algoma Steel Star will shine brightly over Sault Ste. Marie for the rest of 2019. On behalf of everyone at Algoma Steel and Steel Speed Crane Rentals, season’s greetings and best wishes for 2020!