Friday Morning News – December 20

Weather -Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 3 by morning. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 8 overnight.

News Tidbits – The SnowJob App was launched yesterday that allows for a customer or a snow clearer to register and then either request snow clearing or to deliver snow clearing services and earn additional income. This app has been launched in Sault Ste. Marie first, before being available in other cities.