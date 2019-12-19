Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – December 19

Weather – Periods of snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

News Tidbits – The Adult Learning Centre has announced their Literacy Lottery winners for 2019. The winners are Connie Taylor ($1250), Elaine Christensen ($750) and Gordon Draper ($500).

Tickets are still available for the annual Wawa Legion New Year’s Eve Party. This year features The CCR Band – A CCR/John Fogerty Tribute. Phone Dick Watson 856-4969 for tickets.

The House of Representatives has passed funding for $75.3 million to construct the new, second lock in the St. Mary’s River. Estimates are that the new lock will create 1,100 jobs.

