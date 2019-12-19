Batchewana First Nation Purchases Salzburger Hof Lakeshore Resort to repurpose as residential mental health and addictions treatment centre

Batchewana First Nation (BFN) chief and council are proud to announce the purchase of the Salzburger Hof Lakeshore Resort. BFN will repurpose and operate the facility as an opiates-focussed residential mental health and addictions treatment centre to combat the rampant opiate drug abuse plaguing our communities.

The facility is located approximately 75 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie on the shores of Lake Superior. The facility can accommodate up to 24 residents at a time and the model of recovery will be based on the holistic Ojibway water teachings of Lake Superior.

BFN leadership are hopeful that this new Mental Health and Addictions Treatment facility will be operational by the summer of 2020.

“Our people and all who reside in our territory deserve a good quality of life. Everyone deserves access to good quality addiction recovery programs in a timely manner. This facility will relieve the pressure on the waiting lists for treatment,” commented Chief Dean Sayers.

Batchewana elected Councillor Mark McCoy further stated, “Our Elders have a wealth of cultural teachings and knowledge that can complement the work needed to help with the healing of our people – all people. All we have to do is seek it out and give it life.”