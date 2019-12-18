Wednesday Morning News – December 18

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23 with temperature rising to minus 19 by morning. Wind chill minus 28 this evening. Risk of frostbite.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for White River – Dubreuilville. Environment Canada explains that wind chill values of minus 40 are expected early this morning. At 6 a.m. it was -25C in Wawa and with the wind chill it was -34C.

News Tidbits – It may be bitterly cold outside, but students at St. Joseph French Immersion School are looking to the summer. They are currently hatching lake trout eggs to be eventually released in Wawa Lake. A video can be watched by clicking this link.

Congratulations to Vangie Fournier who won $2,025 in the Wawa Lions Club recent Christmas Cheer 50-50 Raffle. The Lions say, “Once again, thank you to the community for your continued support. Happy Holidays!”

If you are heading to the Soo for holiday shopping, remember that the SSM Parking Division is offering free downtown parking this holiday season. Effective Dec. 16 to Dec. 27, 2019 free parking is available at all meters, pay and display units, and two-hour municipal parking lots in the downtown area.