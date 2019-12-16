Monday Morning News – December 16

Weather – Flurries ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 near noon. High minus 4 with temperature falling to minus 10 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 23 this evening.

News Tidbits – The Jacobs curling team has their second Grand Slam title of the season, winning the National on Sunday.