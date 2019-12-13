Men’s Curling Standings – December 13

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|5
|6
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|HALL, Dave
|3
|3
|6
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|3
|3
|5
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|3
|3
|5
|BUCKELL, Chris
|6
|2
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|7
|1
|6
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|7
|1
|6
Note: Games Start 7:00 PM. Games – Thursday December 19, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|Hall
|Leschishin
|Buckell
|Turmelle
|Klockars
|Hoffmann
|McCoy
|Terris
