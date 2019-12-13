Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – December 13

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 5 6
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 6
HALL, Dave 3 3 6
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 3 5
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 3 5
BUCKELL, Chris 6 2 6
LESCHISHIN, Mark 7 1 6
TURMELLE, Katherine 7 1 6

 

Note: Games Start 7:00 PM. Games – Thursday December 19, 2019

 

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Hall Leschishin Buckell Turmelle
Klockars Hoffmann McCoy Terris

 

 

 

