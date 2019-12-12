Snow Squall Warning Continues from Lake Superior Park to Searchmont

Dec 12, 2019 @ 05:15

4:53 AM EST Thursday 12 December 2019

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls continue this morning.

Snow squalls will persist for areas east of Lake Superior this morning. An additional 10 to 15 cm of accumulation will be possible locally.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times, resulting in periods of blowing snow.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.