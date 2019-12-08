Algoma Steel to hold Annual Environmental Open House in SSM on December 10

Algoma Steel invites members of the public to their annual environmental open house on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Northern Community Centre – Korah Branch Library Community Room, 556 Goulais Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie

Members of our environment team will be on hand to share information and discuss Algoma Steel’s environmental management program.

For more information about Algoma Steel’s environmental management program visit our website: www.algoma.com. Environmental Open House exhibits will be posted to the site on Dec. 11, 2019.