Saturday Morning News – December 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. A few flurries beginning this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

News Tidbits – Good luck to the Bantam Travellers who are competing at the Silver Stick in Sudbury is his weekend! Go Travellers Go!

Today is a busy day with the Hawk Junction Christmas Bazaar, United Church Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon, and movies at the Wawa Goose Club AND the Bargain Shop’s ‘Fill a Sleigh Day’ from 11 – 2. Santa will be there!