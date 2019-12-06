Breaking News

Friday Morning News – December 6

A young skater in the 1st Biannual CanSkate Showcase held at the MMCC on December 4, 2019.

Weather – Periods of snow ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

 

News Tidbits – Liberal MP Anthony Rota has been elected Speaker of the House of Commons. He represents the riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming.

Did you know? The 7-8 pm Public Skate is cancelled tonight, Friday, December 6, 2019

 

 

