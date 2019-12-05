ES Saint-Joseph students complete food handling program

Congratulations to École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students along with their teacher, Mrs. Cindy Franklin, for completing the Food Handler program on November 13! They are now certified food handlers. Many thanks to Ms. Mariah Tremblay, Public Health Inspector, who provided training for people handling food.
