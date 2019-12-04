MONTGOMERY, Bernice

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late John Robert Montgomery. Best friend of Walter Chikoski. Loving mother of Daniel (Pat), Joan and Gary (Gladys). Proud grandmother of Dan, Gary, Johnny, Leah, Jamie and Jesse and great grandmother of 11. Survived by her one sister Veronica (late Edward) and predeceased by her other siblings. Bernice will be remembered by her nieces and nephews.

At this time there will be no funeral services, a Celebration of Life will take place in the spring.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca