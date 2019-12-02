Algoma Power Inc. thanks its customers

Dec 2, 2019 @ 15:07

Algoma Power Inc. (API) wishes to thank its customers for their positive feedback and patience while we restored power over the last number of days after a severe winter storm passed through API’s service territory November 27, 2019.

Thank-you to our Employees, who worked diligently to safely in the field repair power lines while working in difficult conditions: i.e. heavy snow, winds, lack of daylight, and access constraints. Thank you to those who communicated with our customers and who coordinated the storm response which is critical to power restoration.

With the heavy snow loads still on trees and trees being damaged, trees and branches continue to fall on power lines.

API wants to continue to remind the public to be cautious and aware that:

Downed wires should always be considered energized or “live”, and extremely dangerous.

Do not approach or drive over a downed power line and do not touch anything the power line may be in contact with – STAY BACK 10 metres (33 feet), the length of a school bus.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers associated with power lines.

Please keep clear of any downed lines and report all power outages to Algoma Power emergency number at 1-844-901-WIRE (9473).