Wawa Family Health Team – Clinic Closed Today

Nov 28, 2019 @ 09:41

 

Dear patients:

Due to unforeseen issues, the clinic will be closed today. If you were scheduled for an appointment, please know that we will phone you to reschedule your appointment as soon as we are up and running again.

Sorry for any inconvenience.

