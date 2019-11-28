Pull yourself a log and sit down!

Nov 28, 2019 @ 08:29 – In order to promote Francophone expressions, teacher Stephanie McGregor invited students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph to take part in a contest giving meaning to the French expression “Tire-toi une bûche“ (pull youself a log).

Thanks to a demonstration in the school corridor in the morning, several students have already been able to take up the challenge. Congratulations to the winners of this language exercise: Hunter Chiasson, Tamara Pinel, Cole Smedts and Travis Stewart-Gauthier!

High school students, get ready! The next expression will be posted soon and the log will once again be waiting for you!