APH Names Elizabeth MacMillan – Public Health Champion

This is the second year that Algoma Public Health is presenting a Public Health Champion award.
The 2019 Public Health Champion is awarded to Elizabeth MacMillan.
“Elizabeth developed Algoma Educational Gardening (AEG) that works with local schools and daycares to teach children about how to grow vegetables and why it is important. This year, Algoma Educational Gardening worked with HM Robbins, Kiwedin, Tarentorus, St. Mary’s French Immersion and local daycares, including Waabinong Head Start.”
Elizabeth is also registering a new non-profit called SKILLS that is aimed at developing urban agriculture in the Sault – getting greenhouses built in unused spaces, especially downtown. Every resident should have access to healthy foods regardless of their income and teaching the skills needed to cultivate and maintain those greenhouses.
Elizabeth MacMillan is a true Public Health Champion.
