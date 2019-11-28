Breaking News

APH Names Elizabeth MacMillan – Public Health Champion

Lee Mason, Board of Health Chair, Elizabeth MacMillan, 2019 Public Health Champion, Dr. Marlene Spruyt, Medical Officer of Health

 

This is the second year that Algoma Public Health is presenting a Public Health Champion award.

The award is given to an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to population health in the Algoma district. Their passion is rooted in helping their community live a healthier life, regardless of age, income and socio-economic background

The 2019 Public Health Champion is awarded to Elizabeth MacMillan.

She accepted her award at Algoma Public Health’s Board of Health meeting on Nov. 27.
Elizabeth is doing so much in the community to promote gardening as a way for citizens of Sault Ste. Marie to have access to sustainable healthy food options.

“Elizabeth developed Algoma Educational Gardening (AEG) that works with local schools and daycares to teach children about how to grow vegetables and why it is important. This year, Algoma Educational Gardening worked with HM Robbins, Kiwedin, Tarentorus, St. Mary’s French Immersion and local daycares, including Waabinong Head Start.”

Through networking, sharing knowledge and teaching skills, AEG can steer our community towards healthy habits and a more sustainable way of living.

Elizabeth is also registering a new non-profit called SKILLS that is aimed at developing urban agriculture in the Sault – getting greenhouses built in unused spaces, especially downtown. Every resident should have access to healthy foods regardless of their income and teaching the skills needed to cultivate and maintain those greenhouses.

Elizabeth MacMillan is a true Public Health Champion.

