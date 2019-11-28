APH Names Elizabeth MacMillan – Public Health Champion

This is the second year that Algoma Public Health is presenting a Public Health Champion award.

The award is given to an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to population health in the Algoma district. Their passion is rooted in helping their community live a healthier life, regardless of age, income and socio-economic background The 2019 Public Health Champion is awarded to Elizabeth MacMillan.

She accepted her award at Algoma Public Health’s Board of Health meeting on Nov. 27.

Elizabeth is doing so much in the community to promote gardening as a way for citizens of Sault Ste. Marie to have access to sustainable healthy food options. “Elizabeth developed Algoma Educational Gardening (AEG) that works with local schools and daycares to teach children about how to grow vegetables and why it is important. This year, Algoma Educational Gardening worked with HM Robbins, Kiwedin, Tarentorus, St. Mary’s French Immersion and local daycares, including Waabinong Head Start.”