Weather Alerts – November 26

Nov 26, 2019 @ 15:32

2:57 PM EST Tuesday 26 November 2019

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow is expected Wednesday.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to develop Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday evening. Northeasterly winds gusting to 60 to 70 km/h will also produce blowing snow in exposed areas.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 cm are likely by Wednesday evening with the heaviest snow falling in the afternoon.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

2:56 PM EST Tuesday 26 November 2019

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow is expected Wednesday.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to develop Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday evening. Northeasterly winds gusting to 80 km/h will also produce blowing snow.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely by Wednesday evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

3:10 PM EST Tuesday 26 November 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Significant snowfall is expected Wednesday.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to develop Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday evening. The snow may also be mixed with rain at times.

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm are likely by Wednesday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.