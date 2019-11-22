Ontario now requires students to take two Online credits to Graduate from Secondary School

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, announced that the Ontario government is taking important steps to increase student access to high quality public education and turn Ontario into a global leader of modern and digital education.

While online courses will be a mandatory graduation requirement, exemptions will be made for some students on an individual basis. Before the launch of the new online learning program, the province will be consulting with Ontarians to ensure our approach to online learning will meet the needs of students and educators.

Ontario students will be required to take two online credits to graduate from secondary school. Students that graduate in the 2023-2024 school year will be the first cohort that are required to complete online courses. Online courses can begin counting toward students’ graduation requirements beginning in September 2020.

“The world is changing rapidly, and our students need the ability to learn and thrive in a world increasingly disrupted by technology,” said Minister Lecce. “To succeed in this environment, it is important students graduate with the skills and technological fluency they need in a competitive global labour market. This plan will provide more course offerings – including STEM courses – that will benefit students well beyond the classroom.”

Expanding access to high quality, Ontario teacher-supported online learning will be transformational for students. They will be able to:

access a wider variety of courses no matter where they live or go to school, allowing them to shape education based on their individual needs and goals

learn in engaging new ways, such as through hands-on, interactive features, simulations and collaboration with their peers across the province, and

explore topics that interest them through modular course designs, or standalone mini-modules in topics like financial literacy and coding.

By expanding and modernizing online learning, students will have greater flexibility, more choice, and will graduate with the skills needed to enter the workforce. Employers are looking for people who understand the importance of technology and can use it in ways that will help their businesses thrive in a competitive, globally connected economy. Online learning is one important way that students can develop these skills and become lifelong learners.

