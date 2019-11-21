Snowfall warning & Significant Snow

5:17 AM EST Thursday 21 November 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow heavy at times is expected today.

Snow will continue near Lake Superior and spread eastward towards the Quebec border later this morning. Snowfall amounts in the 15 to 20 cm range are expected. The snow will taper off from west to east later this afternoon over north of Superior, and through tonight over northeastern Ontario.

This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system that will track south of the region.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall continues today.

Snow will continue today before it starts to taper off from west to east late this morning over northwestern Ontario, and late this evening over northeastern Ontario. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected.

There remains uncertainty regarding the exact location of the highest snowfall amounts. Snowfall warnings may be required for some regions.

