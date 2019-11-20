Wednesday Morning News – November 20

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers this evening and after midnight. Snow beginning after midnight except rain along the lakeshore. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Low plus 1.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snow developing tonight into Thursday.

News Tidbits – Central Timmins Exploration Corp. has discovered a potential Kimberlite Pipe in Bonar Township near Chapleau. This “pipe” is located 45km directly north of the newly-commissioned Newmont Goldcorp Borden Lake Gold Mine.

The late Water Walker Josephine Mandamin was recognized on Oct. 31 as one of four new inductees to the City of Thunder Bay Women’s History Month online exhibit. Elders Freda McDonald, Dolores Wawia and Eunice Wishart were also inducted into the exhibit, which recognizes and celebrates women of all ages who played important roles in the history and development of the city of Thunder Bay.

The Chapleau Ice Fishing Derby has their tickets on sale – their derby is Feb 8th, 2020. Tickets on sale at NAPA and Collins Home Hardware.

Don’t Forget – École Saint-Joseph, Wawa is holding a book sale today from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.