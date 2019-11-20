Invasive Species Centre Names New Executive Director

The Invasive Species Centre, a non-profit leader in collaboration, knowledge sharing, and invasive species prevention and management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Rang as Executive Director, effective November 25, 2019.

Sarah Rang has helped create new environmental initiatives, including a $1.5 million annual community grant program; worked with First Nations and government to develop a $85 million trust fund for environmental remediation in Grassy Narrows, English Wabigoon River; and worked with the federal government on joint Great Lakes projects, including the Canada-Ontario Lake Erie Action Plan. Previously, as Deputy Director for the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, Sarah Rang worked with mayors and municipal leaders on Asian Carp prevention and nutrient reduction. She holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Toronto.

“Sarah Rang brings demonstrated experience in the strategic coordination, planning, and implementation of programs. She has collaborated across all orders of government to develop policies to protect water and will continue to protect Canada’s land and waters in this dynamic role with the Invasive Species Centre,” said Robert Lambe, President of the Board of Directors, “She will serve us well as we steer the Invasive Species Center into the next decade.”

An invasive species is a plant or animal that causes ecological, economic, or social harm in a new environment where it is not native. Invasive species reduce the diversity of plant and animal species, put native species at-risk, and bring a huge economic cost, an estimated $34.5 billion a year in Canada. Additionally, many of Canada’s beloved pastimes are placed at risk by invasive species that threaten our water and land, and reduce outdoor experiences such as hiking, swimming, fishing, and boating.

Invasive Species Centre was formed in 2011 to be a unique example of partnership, a Canadian hub for collaboration and knowledge sharing to prevent the introduction and spread of invasive species. Through its work, the Invasive Species Centre bridges research, bringing knowledge to action.

“As we look ahead, we welcome work with current and new partners to help prevent the introduction and spread of high-risk species like Asian Carp and to better control zebra mussels, emerald ash borer, and other serious invasive species,” said Sarah Rang.

The Centre thanks the many individuals and organizations that have contributed to collective initiatives and successes and is grateful to outgoing Executive Director, Tracey Cooke for her many accomplishments while piloting the Centre over the past four years.