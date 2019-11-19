Municipal Meetings – November 19

Council is holding two meetings tonight, a Corporate Planning and a Meeting of Council. The evening begins at 6:30 with the Corporate Planning Meeting. Of interest in the Corporate Planning is a presentation by Shah Mohamed of the Wawa EDC.
Corporate Planning Meeting Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- Economic Development Corporation of Wawa – Shah Mohamed
- Procedural By-Law – Cathy Cyr
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Meeting, Tuesday, November 5, 2019
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Letter – Heritage Committee Regarding the Tourist Information Centre
- Letter – Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Municipal Modernization Program
- CAO 2019-05: Community Safety & Well-Being Plan
- Compendium of Municipal Policies – Review/Completion Dates
- Policy MM-001 Arena Ice Use Policy
- CAO 2019-06: 2020 Ice User Fees
- AP 2019-08: Ice Installation
- Water Metering Update
- 2020 Budget Timelines – CAO
- Draft By-Law – Municipal Capital Facilities for Municipal Housing Facilities
- KS 2019-02: Fire Protection Agreements
- CS 2019-19: Report for the Month of October, 2019
- JM 2019-07: Report for September & October, 2019
- AP 2019-07: Report for the Month of October, 2019
- Wawa Festival of Lights / Christmas Parade 2019
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, December 10, 2019
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting
Council Meeting
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of the Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, November 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda
- Approval of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 (resolution)
- Accept Staff Recommendation – Use of Old MNR Dock for Fire Training (resolution)
- Accept Resignation from the Wawa Cemetery Committee – Mr. Steve Haney (resolution)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- AP 2019-07: Report for the Month of October, 2019
- AP 2019-08: Ice Installation
- CAO 2019-05: Community Safety & Well-Being Plan
- CAO 2019-06: 2020 Ice User Fees
- CS 2019-19: Report for the Month of October, 2019
- JM 2019-07: Report for the Months of September & October, 2019
- KS 2019-02: Renewal of Fire Protection Agreements
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Accept Staff Recommendation – Joint Community Safety and Well-Being Plan Advisory Committee (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3242-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 19th day of November, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3243-19 – to authorize an automatic aid fire protection agreement with the Michipicoten First Nation.
- By-Law No. 3244-19 – to authorize an automatic aid fire protection agreement with the Hawk Junction Local Services Board.
- By-Law No. 3245-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an agreement with BHM Great Lakes Venture Inc. to provide fire protection services to the Plant Facility, Highway 101.
- By-Law No. 3246-19 – to enter into an Agreement with J. Provost Contracting Ltd. for the Municipal Refuse Collection.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): FOI Request 2019-02 – a request under the Municipal freedom of Information and protection of Privacy Act, if the council, board, commission or other body is the head of an institution for the purposes of that Act (Municipal Act, c.25, s. 239 (3) (a))
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Waterfront Project – litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (3))
- CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting
